UAE President meets Kuwaiti Prime Minister during World Governments Summit 2026 visit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, who is in the UAE on a working visit to attend the World Governments Summit 2026.

His Highness the Kuwaiti Prime Minister conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, along with his best wishes for continued prosperity and development for the UAE and its people. In return, His Highness the President warmly welcomed His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to his second home and asked him to convey his sincere greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Emir on the occasion of Kuwait’s celebrations of its National and Liberation Days. He also wished him good health and wellbeing, as well as further progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people.

The meeting addressed the close and fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields, in ways that serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.

The discussions also covered the World Governments Summit 2026 agenda. Both sides underlined their joint interest in promoting cooperation and exchanging expertise in government work, supporting development in both countries, and meeting the aspirations of their citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historical ties that unite the UAE and Kuwait, as well as the strong bonds of friendship, respect, and mutual regard between the two countries’ leaders and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s warm sentiments towards Kuwait and its people and for his commitment to strengthening UAE-Kuwait relations across all fields. He also thanked the UAE and its people for joining Kuwait in its national celebrations, noting that the ‘UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week reflected the profound ties between the two nations at all levels.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affair; along with a number of ministers and senior officials in the UAE.