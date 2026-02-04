arbitrateAD's Annual Court Summit showcases future of dispute resolution ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) has concluded its highly successful Annual Court Summit, held in conjunction with the 27th International Arbitration Day of the International Bar Association (IBA).

Led by Maria Chedid, President of the arbitrateAD Court of Arbitration, and Maria Mazzawi, the Centre’s Registrar, the Summit showcased the full Court of Arbitration, comprised of globally recognised legal and arbitration experts from around the world. The Court provided the full house audience with a behind the scenes view on Court operations and the innerworkings of the Court and the Case Management Office (CMO).

The Summit brought together a distinguished group of senior judges, leading international arbitration practitioners, policymakers, and prominent business leaders from across the UAE and the global community. It highlighted Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a leading regional and global dispute resolution hub.

Dr. Ali Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, added that hosting the Summit in Abu Dhabi sends a clear message to the global business community that the Emirate offers not only a vibrant investment environment but also a comprehensive legal framework that keeps pace with modern commercial developments and supports transactional stability while safeguarding long-term commercial interests.

He said, “At the Centre, we firmly believe that such intellectual and institutional platforms constitute a cornerstone for strengthening confidence, attracting high-quality investments, and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Maria Chedid stated, “This Annual Summit reflects the advanced level of institutional development and momentum achieved by arbitrateAD and the pivotal role played by the Court of Arbitration in upholding the highest standards of independence, efficiency, and excellence in the administration and resolution of disputes.”

She added, “The gathering of such a large and distinguished audience in Abu Dhabi sends a clear message that the Emirate has emerged as a dynamic global platform for efficient and effective dispute avoidance and dispute resolution.”

Gary Born, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre, said, “The Annual Summit confirmed the Centre’s development, reflecting the rapid institutional progress it has achieved in the past two years towards establishing itself as a leading global hub for dispute resolution with the highest international standards of independence, and procedural efficiency.”

Starting the year strong, in early 2025, the Centre’s was awarded the Global Arbitration Review (GAR) Award for Arbitral Institution That Impressed, “after it made great strides in its first year, including the formation of an impressive arbitration court and its appointment of a new registrar and chairperson.”

The Summit highlighted the Centre’s key achievements during 2025, a year that marked a defining milestone in the Centre’s institutional development. The Centre’s caseload increased by 30 percent in 2025, reflecting the growing

level of confidence in arbitrateAD among the business community and their legal advisers.

The Centre also expanded its Case Management team in 2025, with the appointment of a new Registrar, Maria Mazzawi, and two new Legal Counsel, Peter Barna and Ramzi Haddad. These appointments reflect the Centre’s continued investment in institutional capacity and operational excellence.

The Centre has also issued an official Arabic version of its 2024 Arbitration Rules and made its website fully accessible in Arabic, reinforcing its commitment to regional and international accessibility. These steps enhance inclusivity, improve access for Arabic speaking users, and advance the Centre’s goal of promoting transparency, user friendliness, and effective participation in its administered proceedings.

The Centre also introduced its 2026 Mediation Rules and 2026 Adjudicator Appointment Rules, underscoring its commitment to dispute avoidance and early resolution. These additions expand its services and strengthen its role as a comprehensive, flexible, and cost effective dispute resolution hub for users in Abu Dhabi and beyond.