Abdullah bin Zayed receives Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal relations between the two countries, various paths of cooperation and joint action, and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests and meets the aspirations of their brotherly peoples for development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr. Nawaf Salam also addressed a number of topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit related to advancing comprehensive development in societies.

The meeting further reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on these matters.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of fraternal relations with the Lebanese Republic and the UAE’s support for all efforts that contribute to Lebanon’s development and prosperity and the wellbeing of its people.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Fahad Salem Saeed AlKaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Lebanese Republic.