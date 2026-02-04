Abdullah bin Zayed receives Montenegro Prime Minister on sidelines of World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Prime Minister Spajić, and discussed with him various avenues of joint cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade and development fields.

The two sides also discussed a number of topics related to the agenda of the World Governments Summit in Dubai and exchanged views on the importance of the international event in promoting innovation in government work and supporting comprehensive development goals in societies.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Montenegro, and the shared keenness to capitalise on all available opportunities to further strengthen them in a manner that brings prosperity and wellbeing to the peoples of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Khamis Rashed Al Shemeili, Ambassador of the UAE to Montenegro.