Abdullah bin Zayed meets Duke of Edinburgh, Bhutan PM, Benin FM

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met His Royal Highness Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The meeting discussed relations of friendship and joint cooperation between the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests.

The two sides also reviewed the efforts and initiatives of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation and its leading role in empowering young people.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and reviewed with him the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bhutan, as well as ways to enhance them across various fields in support of the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

In a separate meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, opportunities to develop joint cooperation across several sectors, including development, economic, trade and investment fields.

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.