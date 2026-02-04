UAE places strong emphasis on water security: Minister of Climate Change and Environment

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the UAE places strong emphasis on water security, describing it as one of the key issues discussed across global dialogue platforms.

She noted that water security features prominently in many sustainability- and environment-related agreements and discussions, as it represents a central pillar of national development for all countries.

She explained that, within this framework, the UAE has focused on several key pillars, including innovation and solution-driven approaches through technology and scientific research.

She highlighted the launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative at the beginning of 2024, which focuses on providing sustainable and innovative solutions for water security across various sectors, including addressing challenges in the agricultural sector through the Water Challenge for Agriculture. She noted that the announcement of winners and finalists for this challenge is currently awaited.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Sustainability Impact Forum, held under the theme "Partnerships for Sustainable Water" at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai as part of the World Governments Summit agenda, Dr. Al Dahak said the UAE also focuses on developing solutions to reduce pollution in water bodies.

She referred to the work of clean rivers institutions worldwide that are implementing solutions in the Philippines, Indonesia, and other countries, with which the UAE will cooperate to address pollution at its source before it reaches oceans, given its direct impact on marine ecosystems and aquatic life.

She warned that such pollution directly affects food security due to its impact on fish stocks, which provide livelihoods for communities in coastal cities, in addition to its broader effects on marine biodiversity.

Speaking about the Sustainability Impact Forum, Al Dahak said that, guided by the UAE’s wise vision, the forum has become a global platform not only for addressing global challenges and shaping the future, but also for reaching global solutions that can be implemented within the UAE, while creating opportunities at the international level.

She added that the forum features participation from several countries, including African nations and island states, which are among those most affected by climate challenges and their economic impacts, as well as challenges related to energy, water, and food solutions.

She noted that these dialogues will help clarify the agenda being pursued with forum participants and translate it into practical solutions, contributing to the United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will host at the end of this year. She reaffirmed the UAE’s continued commitment to developing and strengthening solutions, particularly in Africa.

Dr. Al Dahak also stressed the UAE’s keenness to create global platforms for solution-building and to enhance environmental awareness from an early age.

She said that 4th February marks National Environment Day, which annually features a theme aligned with the UAE’s theme of the year, noting that this year’s theme is the Year of Family.

She added that there is a strong focus on embedding environmental practices and awareness from an early age, highlighting the role of families in supporting these initiatives, shaping behaviour, and driving societal change in line with sustainable development goals. This includes conserving resources, focusing on water security, rationalising consumption, and achieving the sustainability the UAE seeks for future generations.