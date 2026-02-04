Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkmenistan Deputy PM, Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkmenistan across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits both friendly countries and their peoples.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.