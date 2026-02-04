Abdullah bin Zayed receives officials participating in World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received a number of senior officials participating in the World Governments Summit being held in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed received Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala, and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in a manner that serves their mutual interests, in addition to a number of issues of shared concern.

He also received Edouard Bizimana, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, and reviewed with him ways to enhance frameworks of joint cooperation between the two countries across several sectors, particularly development-related fields.

During a separate meeting with Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Albania, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed a number of topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit. They also reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the economic and trade sectors.

During the meetings, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the importance of the World Governments Summit as a leading international platform for enhancing dialogue and cooperation among governments, and for exchanging expertise and best practices in addressing shared global challenges.

He stressed the UAE’s keenness to support multilateral international action and to consolidate partnerships based on sustainable development and innovation, contributing to building a more prosperous and stable future for the peoples of the world.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.