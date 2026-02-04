Dubai Chambers hosts ICC roundtable to discuss new pathways to strengthen multilateral trading system

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai Chambers and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) hosted a roundtable to explore new pathways for revitalising the multilateral trading system, enhance the global trade landscape, and anticipate emerging trends to facilitate international trade flows.

The session brought together 32 senior officials and business leaders from across the Middle East. The discussions focused on the introduction of the ICC to new tools, products, services and programmes that support cross-border trade and generate practical policy recommendations for governments to enhance trade flows across the borders.

Participants also explored strategies to build a more open and inclusive global trading system, improve access to international markets for businesses, and accelerate trade digitalisation efforts. The roundtable addressed ways to strengthen corporate compliance with regulatory frameworks.

During his opening remarks, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, “Strengthening the multilateral trading system requires constructive collaboration between public and private sectors. By embracing digital innovation and systematically removing barriers to cross-border trade, we can create more inclusive, efficient pathways for global commerce that drive sustainable economic growth and unlock transformative new opportunities for businesses across the Middle East.”

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, delivered a keynote address during the session. He said that strengthening economic cooperation with countries around the world and developing international trade partnerships is a key pillar for achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

He noted that D33’s targets include doubling the value of Dubai’s foreign trade to AED25.6 trillion by 2033, adding 400 cities to the emirate’s foreign trade map, and launching economic corridors between Dubai and Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. These corridors are designed to build connections and unlock opportunities in high-potential sectors including logistics, banking, and capital markets.

Lootah emphasised that, for the UAE and Dubai, international cooperation is a strategic tool that sustains growth, strengthens the long-term competitiveness of the national economy, and creates an enabling environment for global and regional companies to expand into new markets. He added that this approach supports shared growth and advances the principles of mutual benefit and inclusive development.

He also noted that global trade data underlines the importance of Dubai’s open and inclusive approach to foreign trade. The value of Dubai’s exports and re-exports to the world grew by more than 88 percent between 2018 and 2024, reflecting Dubai’s ability to expand its trade despite global shifts.

John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of ICC, said, “The MENA region sits at the crossroads of global trade, investment and supply chains, and has a unique opportunity to help shape what comes next. With its growing role in global commerce, digital infrastructure and logistics, the region can act as a testing ground for practical initiatives that complement WTO reform and unlock new flows of trade and investment. That is why it has been so important to convene government and business leaders at the World Governments Summit - not just to discuss reform, but to explore concrete solutions that can revitalise how we trade around the world.”

This year’s WGS brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 CEOs of major global corporations, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.