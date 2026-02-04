Sharjah Ruler opens 2nd Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Language

SHARJAH, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the Second Sharjah International Conference on the Arabic Language, titled “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Arabic Language: Creativity, Education, and Research,” on Wednesday morning,

The event was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, at Al Razi Hall, Medical Colleges Complex, University of Sharjah (UOS).

The opening ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. Professor Dr. Issam Al Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, then delivered a speech presented as a poetic dialogue between himself and the Arabic language. In it, he expressed thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous patronage of science and education, and for establishing educational and specialised institutions that support the Arabic language. He also extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his continued support of the University of Sharjah.

Ajami also spoke about the Ruler of Sharjah’s efforts in the comprehensive care of the Arabic language. The Chancellor then concluded his speech by renewing the pledge that the university will remain a platform for knowledge, a hub for the Arabic language, and a bridge linking human thought with its ethics.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Qudah, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Jordan, delivered a keynote address in which he discussed the importance of smart digital applications and artificial intelligence in supporting efforts to preserve the Arabic language and ensure its continuity in the age of the knowledge revolution.

He also highlighted the rich Arab heritage in literature, science, and civilisation, and the role of these technologies in presenting and simplifying it for readers and learners.

Al Qudah noted that what the Arabic language contains—representing Arab identity and civilisation—embodies a vast human heritage awaiting rediscovery through contemporary tool and transformation into living knowledge units in education, research, and creativity, as well as into renewed material that opens windows to the future. This can be achieved through modern applications provided by artificial intelligence, which has become a partner in literary production and linguistic knowledge.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees watched a visual presentation on the Sharjah International Award for the Best Artificial Intelligence Application in Service of the Arabic Language. The presentation outlined the award, its objectives, participation criteria and conditions, entry statistics and their analysis, and examples of distinguished applications that had participated in the award.

During the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah launched the Smart Researcher Project within the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, produced and designed by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah. He and the attendees watched a visual presentation outlining how the application works, its benefits, and the unique features it offers to help all users obtain information.

Dr. Maryam Saeed Balajeed, Head of the Conference Scientific Committees, delivered a speech highlighting the conference’s importance in supporting the Arabic language in the age of artificial intelligence and the responsibility placed on the University of Sharjah to advance the Arabic language.

She emphasised the inevitable duality between language and artificial intelligence in our digital era, noting that the conference includes six specialised scientific themes. It received 112 research abstracts submitted by 95 researchers from 30 countries, in addition to 15 submissions from within the UAE, to be presented across 15 scientific sessions and various training workshops.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the Sharjah International Award for the Best Artificial Intelligence Application in Service of the Arabic Language. First place went to the “Arabic Grammar” project, second place to the “Al Anees” project, and third place to the “Nutq” project. His Highness also honoured the conference’s sponsors and partners.

Attending the opening alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; and a number of senior officials, linguists, writers, and others interested in the Arabic language.