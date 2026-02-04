Dubai SME, talabat launch ‘Emirati Chef’s Table Plus'

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed an agreement with on-demand delivery platform talabat to launch The Emirati Chef’s Table Plus powered by talabat grow.

Building on The Emirati Chef’s Table, which focuses on identifying, mentoring, and promoting Emirati culinary talent, the talabat grow programme adds a structured, long-term growth pathway to help Emirati-owned restaurants scale sustainably within Dubai’s competitive food and hospitality ecosystem.

The MoU to launch the programme was signed by Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, and Toon Gyssels, CEO of talabat, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS), which has been taking place until Feb. 5 in Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the city’s economy by 2033 and to become the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and local champions, by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, supporting their businesses’ growth and sustainability, and developing talent in the food and beverage sector.

Running over 12 months, the initiative will support a curated group of high-potential, locally owned Emirati restaurants through a combination of intensive training, tailored commercial enablement, and ongoing one-to-one support. The programme will begin with a six-week bootcamp, followed by sustained advisory and performance optimisation support, delivered through talabat grow, the platform’s small business enablement platform.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said, “The Emirati Chef’s Table initiative was designed to identify and nurture national culinary talent by connecting creativity with real market opportunity. The Emirati Chef’s Table Plus builds on this foundation by introducing a structured growth pathway that focuses on commercial readiness, operational strength, and long-term sustainability. Through this strategic partnership with talabat, we are enabling Emirati-owned restaurants to scale with confidence, strengthen their competitiveness, and play a lasting role in Dubai’s food and hospitality ecosystem.”

Toon Gyssels, CEO at talabat, stated, “Small, locally owned restaurants are a vital part of Dubai’s food landscape and SME economy. Through Emirati Chef’s Table Plus, we are working alongside Dubai SME to move beyond short-term exposure and focus on long-term capability building – supporting Emirati restaurant owners with the tools, insights, and confidence needed to grow in an increasingly competitive environment.”

At its core, the talabat grow programme is training-led, with a focus on operational excellence, data-driven decision-making, performance optimisation, and effective use of digital and platform tools. Participating businesses will also benefit from enhanced visibility, structured commercial support, and dedicated guidance aimed at strengthening long-term resilience and growth.

The Emirati Chef’s Table Plus aligns with Dubai SME’s broader mandate to strengthen priority sectors, support entrepreneurship, and advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by embedding national talent within high-growth industries and enabling the next generation of Emirati businesses to scale with confidence.