Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoU

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance joint cooperation across a number of sectors, including economic, trade and investment fields, as well as energy and artificial intelligence.

They also reviewed a number of topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit and exchanged views on the importance of the international event in strengthening cooperation and the exchange of expertise among governments.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen cooperative relations with the Republic of North Macedonia, in support of the two countries’ development visions and their efforts to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Timčo Mucunski signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the exchange of expertise in government development and modernisation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Abdulla Ali Al Saboosi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of North Macedonia.