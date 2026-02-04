Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swiss Confederation President

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and opportunities to enhance them across a number of sectors, including artificial intelligence, economic, trade, investment, and advanced technology fields, as well as other areas that support the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated Guy Parmelin on his election as President of the Swiss Confederation for 2026, affirming the UAE’s aspiration to build advanced cooperative relations and productive partnerships with Switzerland across various sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the importance of the AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in Geneva in 2027, and which the UAE is set to host in 2028.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Abdullah Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs.