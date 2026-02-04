UAE hosts second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The second round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States began today in Abu Dhabi, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance the political process toward resolving the crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underlined that the UAE’s hosting of the second round underscores its strong and balanced relations with all three parties, as well as the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s role in facilitating dialogue and fostering a conducive environment for constructive talks led by US President Donald Trump.

The Ministry underscored that the launch of the second round reflects the parties’ continued commitment to the diplomatic process and expressed hope that it will build on the outcomes of the first round and contribute to advancing mutual understanding.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and lasting political solution that strengthens prospects for peace and stability at both the regional and global levels.