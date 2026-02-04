Saqr Ghobash receives Chairman of Kazakh Senate

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mäulen Sağathanūly Äşımbaev, Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Head of the Secretariat for the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership across various fields, in light of the growing friendship and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

They underscored the importance of consolidating these relations and advancing them further across all sectors, with the support of the leaderships and governments of both countries.

The meetings was attended by several FNC members.