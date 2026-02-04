MBZUAI marks fifth anniversary with AI milestones

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) this week began celebrations marking its fifth anniversary with a ceremony attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, alongside board members Rima Al Mokarrab and Peng Xiao, and MBZUAI President and University Professor Eric Xing.

Held under the theme "Pioneering Tomorrow: AI, Science and Humanity," the anniversary marks five years since the world’s first AI-focused university welcomed its inaugural cohort in 2020. Al Mubarak said MBZUAI has evolved into a cornerstone of the UAE’s position as a global AI leader, contributing to a knowledge-driven economy by attracting world-class talent and advancing research that addresses real-world challenges.

Xing said the university was established as part of the UAE’s long-term vision to position artificial intelligence as foundational infrastructure for economic and scientific progress. He noted that MBZUAI has achieved leading global research rankings and is now scaling into a comprehensive research university spanning disciplines including life sciences, advanced computing and fundamental sciences.

MBZUAI is currently ranked 10th globally in CSRankings across core specialisations including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, robotics and computational biology. The university was also recognised among the top 50 organisations advancing the global AI frontier at NeurIPS 2025. Its academic community comprises 116 faculty members and 653 students representing 59 nationalities.

A major milestone in the university’s development was the launch of its first undergraduate programme in 2025, expanding MBZUAI into eight academic departments and enabling a multidisciplinary approach to AI education and application. To date, the university has graduated 318 alumni, with 44 percent pursuing research careers and others contributing across technology, healthcare, government, energy and industry.

MBZUAI has also expanded its research footprint through the Institute of Foundation Models, with laboratories in Abu Dhabi, Silicon Valley and Paris. The institute has developed advanced systems including K2-Think and Jais 2, a leading open-weight Arabic large language model.

As part of the anniversary programme, MBZUAI is hosting a week of events and initiatives, including the launch of The Academy at MBZUAI to expand public engagement with AI, the formation of an Academic Advisory Board, an Abu Dhabi Edge Summit, and an international biomedical conference in partnership with Nature. The programme also includes undergraduate innovation showcases, alumni-led initiatives, distinguished lectures, community outreach programmes, and commemorative honours, including a special anniversary coin and stamp.

The celebrations reflect MBZUAI’s growing role in advancing artificial intelligence for scientific progress, economic growth and societal benefit, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position on the global AI map.