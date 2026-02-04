Leadership, governance, cybersecurity key to AI adoption: Microsoft

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Samer Abu-Ltaif, President of Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), said that building advanced national artificial intelligence ecosystems requires the availability of several fundamental pillars before moving to advanced applications, foremost among them clear leadership, a strategic vision, and effective governance frameworks for this vital sector.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, Abu Ltaif said that one of the most prominent challenges facing many countries in the region is the need to establish robust cybersecurity foundations, warning of the risks associated with adopting artificial intelligence technologies without an integrated infrastructure that protects data and digital systems.

He added that investing in human capital, through upskilling and reskilling, is a central element in enabling countries to maximise the benefits of artificial intelligence technologies.

He also stressed the importance of building strategic partnerships with leading global companies, not merely to transfer technology, but to adopt and localise global best practices in a manner that serves national objectives.

Abu-Ltaif expressed Microsoft’s pride in its strategic partnership with the UAE, commending the country’s leading global role in adopting and applying artificial intelligence technologies, particularly in the government sector, where UAE experiences represent advanced models at the international level.

He noted that the UAE possesses exceptional capabilities that qualify it to play a positive role in supporting Arab countries in bridging the digital gap in artificial intelligence.

He pointed out that the UAE’s proactive approach to global technological waves, its ambitious leadership, advanced infrastructure, and the establishment of the position of Minister of Artificial Intelligence all contribute to strengthening its position as a leading country in this field.

Abu-Ltaif reaffirmed Microsoft’s commitment to continuing to support the UAE and its regional partners, in a manner that contributes to accelerating digital transformation and achieving sustainable development based on innovation and advanced technology.