UAE key partner in digital transformation: Syrian Minister of Communications

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulsalam Haykal, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Syrian Arab Republic, affirmed the importance of strengthening international cooperation with the UAE in the field of digital transformation, noting that the UAE is among the leading countries regionally and globally in internet and telecommunications infrastructure.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, Haykal said the UAE possesses an advanced telecommunications ecosystem, alongside leading regional companies with a global presence, creating broad opportunities to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering experiences in this vital sector.

He added that the UAE’s experience in the digital transformation of government services and customer service applications represents an advanced model that can be built upon and leveraged. He noted that the new Syrian government has, since the outset of its work, placed particular emphasis on digital transformation and seeks to advance it through effective strategic partnerships.

Haykal pointed to mutual interest between the Syrian and Emirati sides in enhancing cooperation and investment in the telecommunications and digital transformation sector, confirming that the two sides have held several productive meetings in recent months addressing future partnership opportunities and mechanisms for developing the sector in support of sustainable development goals.

He stressed the Syrian Arab Republic’s keenness to benefit from the UAE’s advanced expertise and to strengthen frameworks of joint cooperation, in a manner that contributes to accelerating digital transformation and improving government services provided to citizens.