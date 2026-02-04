Dubai International Stamp Exhibition 2026 opens

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai today inaugurated the Dubai International Stamp Exhibition 2026 at Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, marking the largest global gathering of philatelists to date, with participation from 76 countries and 469 exhibitors.

The exhibition features international competitive classes overseen by a jury of 40 accredited judges from the International Federation of Philatelic Associations (FIP), alongside 51 sales booths representing postal administrations, stamp dealers, auction houses and philatelic supply providers, offering visitors a comprehensive global philatelic experience.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Mur, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Badr Al Olama, Chairman of Emirates Post Group, Abdullah Khoory, Chairman of the Emirates Philatelic Association, Ali Abdulrahman Ahmed, General Coordinator of the Dubai World Stamp Exhibition, and Rakob Shirakiti, President of the International Federation of Philatelic Associations and the Asian Philatelic Federation, in addition to heads of regional and international philatelic associations and leading collectors.

Held for the first time in the Middle East on this scale, the exhibition serves as a global platform celebrating postage stamps as historical and cultural records documenting the journeys of nations and civilisations. It showcases thousands of rare and historic stamps, including competitive exhibits officially accredited by FIP.

Abdullah Mohammed Tayeb Khoory said the exhibition represents a cultural and humanitarian message that extends beyond hobbyist interest, bringing together history, art, sports, cinema and creativity as preserved on stamps, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for culture and knowledge.

He added that the exhibition includes educational and interactive programmes aimed at younger generations to enhance awareness, encourage learning and preserve philately as a cultural pursuit. He noted that the event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Emirates Philatelic Association, the 100th anniversary of the International Federation of Philatelic Associations, and the 50th anniversary of the Asian Philatelic Federation.

The exhibition also coincides with UAE–Kuwait Week, with the second day dedicated to celebrating Kuwaiti stamps, highlighting cultural cooperation and strengthening ties between the Emirates Philatelic Association and the Kuwait Philatelic Society.

Rakob Shirakiti said the Dubai exhibition reflects the continued global interest in stamp collecting, welcoming participants and collectors from around the world and showcasing significant collections representing diverse historical periods.

The Dubai International Stamp Exhibition 2026 runs until 8th February, offering the public a rare opportunity to explore international philately and view collections displayed in the region for the first time.