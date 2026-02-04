Conference on Initiatives to Achieve Food Security in Arab World discusses financing, investment, innovation

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Conference on Initiatives to Achieve Food Security in the Arab World opened today in Dubai under the theme "Sustainability Is the Path to Food Security".

The event is organised by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Finance.

The conference brings together ministers, senior government officials, representatives of Arab and international organisations, financial and development institutions, as well as experts and academics specialising in agriculture, food and investment.

In his opening address, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said food security remains a strategic pillar of sustainable economic development in the Arab world. He stressed that strengthening food security requires integrated approaches that align fiscal policies, mobilise long-term investment and place innovation at the centre of productivity, sustainability and resilience in food systems.

Al Hussaini highlighted the role of fiscal policies in creating an enabling environment for agricultural and food investment through innovative financing tools and effective public-private partnerships. He added that deeper cooperation among Arab countries, greater integration of initiatives and the exchange of expertise are essential to narrowing the food gap and building a sustainable Arab food system.

During the opening session, Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, launched the first Food Security Index in the Arab world in partnership with Azimut Group and S&P Global. The index is the region’s first financial benchmark tracking the performance of food sector companies, providing investors with a transparent analytical tool to support capital inflows into the sector.

Abdullah bin Suleiman bin Sheikh Sidiya, Minister of Economic Affairs and Development of Mauritania and Chairman of the Shareholders’ Council of the Authority, said the conference reflects growing Arab awareness that food security has become a pillar of national sovereignty amid global challenges. He noted that discussions addressed investment, production, innovation and marketing through a sustainability-driven approach.

Al Zaabi said the conference coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Authority’s establishment and follows the launch of its new corporate identity. He outlined four strategic pillars guiding the next phase, including developing food security benchmarks, advancing digital transformation, establishing a financing fund for small farmers and fishermen, and strengthening regional integration through strategic investments.

Dr. Conrad Rein, Director of the University of Chicago Innovation Commission for Climate Change, Food Security and Agriculture, said sustainability is the primary pathway to achieving long-term food security, emphasising scientific solutions, international partnerships and scaling successful initiatives.

The opening session concluded with the honouring of outstanding scientific research papers and sponsoring entities. The conference features six main themes covering Arab food security efforts, agricultural investment and financing, food production, manufacturing and trade, innovation and advanced technologies, and investment portfolios.

The programme includes panel discussions, research sessions and parallel dialogue forums. On the second day, 67 scientific papers will be discussed across 12 parallel sessions, followed by closing sessions to present outcomes and final recommendations.

The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, established in 1976 and headquartered in Dubai, is an independent Arab financial institution with 21 member states. It currently contributes to 42 companies and projects across the Arab world, focusing on agro-industrial processing, crop and livestock production, and agricultural services.