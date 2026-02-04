MOCCAE unveils theme of 29th National Environment Day ‘Sustainable Future Starts with Family’

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced "Sustainable Future Starts with Family" as the official theme for the 29th National Environment Day 2026, aligning with the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who declared 2026 the Year of Family.

The theme underscores the central role of the family in supporting environmental and climate sustainability and recognises households as strategic partners in achieving national environmental objectives and advancing the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy. As a primary source of values and daily consumption behaviours, families play a decisive role in conserving natural resources and reducing emissions.

Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the theme reflects the President’s vision of placing the family at the heart of national development, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who embedded sustainability as a way of life long before it became a global priority.

She said climate and environmental action begins at home, noting that everyday household choices, from reducing consumption to conserving resources, collectively create meaningful environmental impact and help raise awareness among present and future generations.

Al Dahak added that the ministry’s role goes beyond policies and legislation to empowering communities by providing families with knowledge, tools and practical guidance needed to achieve net zero, protect the environment and support nature conservation.

She called on government entities, private sector institutions and civil society to adopt the theme and work collectively to embed family-centred sustainability into institutional and social culture, presenting an inclusive national model that links social cohesion with environmental responsibility.

MOCCAE said the theme reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to sustainability rooted in respect for nature and future generations, reaffirming that environmental protection is a shared responsibility essential to long-term prosperity.

To mark National Environment Day, the ministry launched the Practical Guide to Sustainable Living, a comprehensive resource for families across the UAE. The guide provides practical advice across seven lifestyle areas, including food consumption, energy and water use, waste management, home gardening, sustainable mobility, lifestyle choices and maintaining a healthy environment. It is available in Arabic and English to ensure wide accessibility across the community.