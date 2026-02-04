WGS report outlines 2070 urban vision in new report

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit (WGS) has launched a new report in partnership with Arthur D. Little (ADL) titled ‘Urban Futures and Changing Demographics: Transforming Cities of the Future Through Customer-Centricity.’

The report issues a call to action for smart cities across the globe: adopt a more personalised, customer-centric approach, or risk falling behind.

Across six sections, the report explores what makes a city customer-centric and the drivers shaping the smart cities of tomorrow. Beyond theory, the report also sets out key takeaways for decision-makers, and outlines the steps involved in building cities that leverage technology to meet human needs.

Urban areas are home to over half of the world’s population, but urban growth has resulted in an overall drop in livability. A customer-centric city addresses this imbalance. It provides a personalised, sustainable, and engaging experience that combines digital technologies, sustainability, and user-centric approaches that involve citizens in planning and decision-making.

According to the report, customer-centricity involves a long-term approach to technology that is proactive rather than reactive, and that delivers personalisation at scale. The report specifies five areas that demonstrate how customer-centric smart cities will evolve:

1. Cities personalised at the individual level: The use of AI and predictive analytics, and physical infrastructure that can transform and adapt in real-time, will deliver a more individual experience.

2. Neuro-responsive environments: Manual and fragmented interaction with cities will be replaced by more intuitive, low-effort neuro-responsive approaches that ultimately eliminate user effort.

3. Bio-integrated infrastructure: Traditional urban infrastructure is normally inflexible and static. Starting with proactive maintenance, city infrastructure will transform into a more autonomous, and living environment that evolves to meet changing, real-time needs.

4. Autonomous civic services: Over time, there will be a shift towards increasing automation of public services through AI, while ensuring that humans remain in the loop to provide control and citizen trust.

5. Climate-adaptive smart cities: According to C40 Cities, 570 coastal cities could be vulnerable to flooding by 2050. Alongside efforts to reduce climate change, cities will adapt their infrastructure and operations to guarantee public safety and livability.

These visualisations paint a picture of what customer-centric life might look like by 2070: Collective digital twins modelling neighborhoods in real time, neuro-responsive public spaces, semi-autonomous infrastructure ecosystems, transport and education part-managed by AI, and climate-resilient megacities with mobile districts on floating platforms or urban centers run solely on fusion and renewable energy.

To turn these long-term visualisations to reality, smart city decision-makers need to focus on setting out a clear vision of what their city stands for; ensuring citizen inclusion by offering a variety of digitally inclusive ways to access services; underpinning technology infrastructure with data platforms that allow future layers (edge AI, digital twins) to be added seamlessly; investing in methods to gather data on well-being, rather than just service usage; putting formal frameworks in place for new smart city service models to be tried through sandboxes, governed experiments, and pilot zones; developing trust-building mechanisms through transparency dashboards, public reporting, citizen data control, and oversight of AI decision systems; and embedding sustainability and resilience at every touchpoint.

Samir Imran, Partner Travel Transportation and Hospitality, at Arthur D. Little, Middle East, says: “Smart cities succeed when technology serves people, not the other way around. By putting citizens at the center of digital innovation, cities can create livable, sustainable, and competitive environments.”