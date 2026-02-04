UAE drives global cooperation, says Saint Martin Vice President

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Alain Richardson, First Vice President of the Collectivity of Saint Martin of the French Republic, expressed his appreciation to the UAE for hosting the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, affirming that the summit represents an important international platform for supporting cooperation among governments, particularly small states and territories.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during WGS 2026 in Dubai, Richardson said his participation reflects the significance of the leadership role assumed by the UAE over recent years.

He noted that the country has become a model to be emulated by many countries of the Global South, whether in education, the adoption of advanced technologies, or foresight into future sectors.

He added that the UAE’s experience in innovation and technology serves as a source of inspiration for many countries, stressing that the international cooperation led by the UAE opens new horizons for multilateral partnerships and provides effective pathways for cooperation compared to prevailing traditional models.

Richardson pointed out that the UAE’s pioneering role gives a stronger voice to small states and territories and enables them to benefit from technical and financial support opportunities, contributing to strengthening their development capacities and building a more sustainable future.

He explained that the sectors prioritised by the UAE, particularly education and technology, are among the key sectors of the future, expressing hope that young people, especially in territories with youthful demographic structures, will benefit from the advanced universities and educational institutions in the country.

He also expressed his aspiration to enhance cooperation with the UAE across several fields, including tourism, mobility, knowledge exchange, and exploring partnership and investment opportunities in the Caribbean region, underscoring the importance of sustaining this cooperation in the coming period.

Richardson concluded by expressing his keenness to participate in future editions of the World Governments Summit and to continue joint efforts to strengthen international partnerships in support of comprehensive and sustainable development.