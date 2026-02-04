WGS Panelists discuss experience economy as key pillar of soft power, national branding

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Leaders from government, business and culture said the experience economy is emerging as a critical driver of soft power, economic diversification and global competitiveness, during a panel session on Day 2 of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

The session, titled “The Experience Economy: Lessons for Governments,” brought together heads of government and leaders from the private sector, including Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro; Daniel Grieder, Chief Executive Officer of Hugo Boss; Benjamin Vuchot, CEO of The Peninsula Hotels (HSH Group); and NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr, and was moderated by Lew Dickey, Chairman of Modern Luxury Media, who described experiences as shaping how nations are perceived and trusted globally, citing Dubai as a global model in this space.

Prime Minister Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said his country has shifted from volume tourism to a high-value, culture-led model that integrates local identity into the visitor experience.

“We found that volume tourism did not deliver sufficient returns. Integrating culture has raised incomes, increased repeat visits and strengthened our national brand,” he said.

Prime Minister Spajić of Montenegro noted that his country’s constitutional commitment to being an ecological state has evolved into a strategic advantage.

“People are looking for what is genuine and preserved,” he said, adding that political leaders today must also act as “chief storytellers for their countries.”

Spajić said Montenegro transformed geographic constraints into opportunity by investing in premium yacht marinas, positioning the country as a high-end Mediterranean destination and a gateway for luxury tourism.

From the private sector, Grieder of Hugo Boss, said luxury brands are moving from transactions to creating experiences that turn customers into loyal communities.

“A store is no longer just a point of sale. It must be a point of experience,” he said, stressing the importance of collaboration between governments and the private sector.

Vuchot of The Peninsula Hotels, said luxury has shifted from ownership to memory-making, highlighting hospitality’s role in supporting national branding, sustainability and community development.

Offering a cultural perspective, NFL star Beckham Jr. said authenticity and inspiration are central to influence in the experience economy, noting the importance of role models in shaping aspirations, particularly among young people. “Being authentic is the most powerful thing you can offer,” he said, adding that his goal has always been to inspire young people to believe in themselves and express who they are.

The panel concluded that close collaboration between governments, brands, athletes and cultural leaders is critical to creating meaningful, sustainable and globally competitive experiences that reflect national values.

The WGS 2026, which runs for three days until Feb. 5 under the theme “Shaping the Governments of the Future,” brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives of more than 150 governments, more than 700 CEOs, and over 6,250 participants.