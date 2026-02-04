WGS 2026 hosts world’s first brain implant recipient

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A keynote session at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 hosted the world’s first individual to receive an electronic brain implant, who shared his personal experience and how the technology transformed his life after an injury left him paralyzed.

The session, titled “Are We Ready for Human 2.0? ”, shed light on the future of the medical sector in the age of artificial intelligence, highlighting key discoveries and products introduced by leading global companies aimed at enhancing human capabilities.

The session featured Noland Arbaugh, first recipient in Neuralink’s human clinical trial, alongside Serifcan Ozcan, Vice President at NIKE, and Tom Hale, CEO of OURA. The discussion was moderated by Jim VandeHei, CEO of Axios.

Arbaugh began by describing the procedure to implant a digital chip beneath his skull, detailing how it restored abilities he had lost and allowed him to accomplish tasks that once seemed out of reach, even before his injury.

He predicted that brain-implant technologies would reach an advanced stage within the next decade, potentially allowing individuals with paralysis to stand and regain mobility as early as one day after implantation.

Arbaugh emphasised the need to keep the human dimension at the heart of technological advancement, calling it the most vital consideration in the development process.

He emphasised that the ultimate goal is to empower people of determination to live independently and fully participate in daily life. He added that technological trials and financial incentives are not the true drivers of progress, calling for human well-being to remain the top priority. Arbaugh also pointed to the ethical challenges facing the industry, stressing the need for transparent and forward-looking solutions.

For his part, Ozcan shared compelling examples of innovation at NIKE, including a new shoe embedded with sensors that stimulate the brain by roughly 15 percent above normal levels to enhance decision-making. The shoe also allows wearers to sense the type of surface they are walking on.

He explained that NIKE continues to develop advanced products aimed at improving human movement, revealing an air-powered jacket designed to regulate body temperature based on airflow volume - an innovation expected to be launched in the coming days.

In turn, Hale noted that OURA is developing groundbreaking products that offer users capabilities similar to a sixth sense, including innovations that remotely monitor key health indicators. He highlighted the company’s smart ring, which integrates biometric tracking with digital identity and payment features.

Hale noted that the global shortage of medical professionals will increasingly require individuals to become more proactive in managing their own health, guided by the vast volumes of data generated by emerging health technologies.

The WGS 2026, which runs for three days until Feb. 5 under the theme “Shaping the Governments of the Future,” brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives of more than 150 governments, more than 80 international and regional organisations, over 700 CEOs, and more than 6,250 participants from around the world.