Dubai Finance to host 5th International Tax Conference on advancing global tax certainty

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Finance (DOF), in collaboration with the International Tax Law Research and Policy Network (ITLRN), will host the International Tax Conference 2026 today at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, alongside the World Governments Summit.

Held under the theme "Achieving International Corporate Tax Certainty in an Uncertain Tax Environment", the conference will address rising global tax controversies, particularly in transfer pricing, tax treaty interpretation, and the implications of the OECD Global Minimum Tax, including the recently released Side-by-Side Agreement. The event builds on the success of previous ITLRN conferences held in Belgrade, Milan, Vaduz and London.

The conference brings together policymakers, tax authorities, academics and multinational enterprises to explore practical pathways for strengthening international corporate tax certainty amid an increasingly complex global tax landscape.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said the conference aligns with the UAE’s vision to remain at the forefront of global policy dialogue, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a trusted platform for addressing complex economic and tax challenges.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DOF, said hosting the conference reflects Dubai’s proactive approach to shaping global tax dialogue, adding that constructive cooperation and policy alignment are essential to support sustainable growth, enhance investor confidence and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading international financial hub.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Commissioner for Tax Affairs in the Government of Dubai, said the conference comes at a critical juncture for international corporate taxation, offering a timely forum to discuss forward-looking approaches that promote certainty, fairness and effective dispute prevention.

Reham Mohammad Karmostaji, Director of the Tax Affairs Division at DOF, highlighted the technical depth of the programme, noting its focus on transfer pricing, tax treaty interpretation, and dispute prevention and resolution mechanisms, including Mutual Agreement Procedures and Advance Pricing Arrangements, as well as developments related to the OECD Global Minimum Tax framework.

Vikram Chand, Independent Expert on International Tax Dispute Management and Conference Chair at ITLRN, said the discussions in Dubai will focus on practical mechanisms to manage disputes effectively and promote cross-border investment.

The programme includes keynote addresses, high-level panel discussions and technical sessions covering global and regional tax developments, dispute resolution tools, and the implications of Pillar Two and Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Taxes, with speakers from tax authorities, international organisations, academia and multinational companies.