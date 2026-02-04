UN Digital Government Chief lauds UAE’s pioneering role in advancing global digital inclusion efforts

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Vincenzo Aquaro, Chief of the Digital Government in the Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government - Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nation, said that the United Nations’ primary priority is to promote digital inclusion globally, ensuring that no group is left behind in the digital transformation journey.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, Aquaro said that digital transformation is not limited to technical aspects alone, but represents a key tool for improving quality of life, integrating the most vulnerable groups, facilitating cross-border cooperation, and supporting development efforts in countries of the Global South.

He added that digital transformation contributes to enhancing the efficiency of government work, while also strengthening principles of accountability and transparency in governance. He noted that the distinction between digital government and public policy has become increasingly limited due to the integration of digital initiatives across sectors and geographical boundaries.

Aquaro explained that modern technologies are capable of making governments more transparent and more human-centred, which enhances public trust in government institutions and raises levels of accountability.

He praised the UAE’s leading role in digital transformation, affirming that it is among the world’s pioneering countries and that its experience has had a clear impact across the Arab region. He expressed his belief that the coming phase represents an opportunity for the UAE to elevate its role at the international level.

He noted that the UAE possesses all the necessary components, including advanced infrastructure, clear policies, and innovative solutions, enabling it to support countries of the Global South in their digital transformation journeys. He added that this mission forms a core part of the role currently undertaken by the UAE.

Aquaro concluded by affirming that the World Governments Summit reflects an important aspect of the comprehensive development path led by the UAE and its active role in supporting United Nations member states in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.