Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives UNESCO Director-General

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received Dr. Khaled El-Anany, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), visiting the UAE to participate at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Dr. Khaled El-Anany and wished him success in his new role as Director-General of UNESCO to further promote cultural dialogue among nations, and safeguard global cultural and civilisational heritage.

The meeting discussed ways to continue strengthening cooperation and partnership between UNESCO, the UAE and Abu Dhabi through joint cultural, knowledge and scientific programmes, supporting efforts to preserve cultural and civilisational heritage, and reinforce values of national identity among current and future generations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.