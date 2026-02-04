Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Tanzania on second day of World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, during the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

The Summit is being held until 5th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Dr. Hassan and the accompanying delegation, commending their active participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, which serves as a leading global platform for shaping the future of government.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the importance of expanding cooperation and strengthening partnerships among governments worldwide to advance sustainable development and enhance quality of life, contributing to a more prosperous and stable future.

His Highness and Dr. Hassan reviewed the strong bilateral relations and explored avenues to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, development, investment, trade, and cultural exchange.

The President of Tanzania praised the UAE’s leadership in government development and its forward-looking vision for progress. She expressed her aspiration to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries across key sectors, highlighting the importance of the World Governments Summit in bringing together global leaders and decision-makers to empower governments, enhance international cooperation in addressing shared challenges, and advance development and innovation across the public and private sectors.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Presidents of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Ambassador of the UAE to Tanzania.

The WGS 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 CEOs of major global corporations, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants. This year, the Summit marks the largest leadership participation in its history.