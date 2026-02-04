Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Dubai Loop, Glydways projects

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Dubai Loop and Glydways projects, two future mobility initiatives led by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA).

The projects aim to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in smart and sustainable mobility, strengthen the public transport ecosystem, and deliver advanced solutions for first- and last-mile journeys.

During his visit to the RTA stand at the World Governments Summit 2026, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, on the two projects, their technical components, and their role in advancing an integrated transport ecosystem supported by innovation and future technologies.

The Dubai Loop project is a network of innovative underground tunnels for passenger transport across the emirate. The project leverages advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and traffic flow in high-density urban areas, while supporting first- and last-mile journeys. It is expected to be rapidly implemented and cost efficient, with minimal impact on existing roads and utility services.

Al Tayer briefed His Highness on the first phase of the Dubai Loop, which involves the development of a 6.4 km route with four stations, linking the Financial District with Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for the project’s full alignment, extending up to 22.2 km with 19 stations, connecting the Trade Centre and Financial Districts with the Business Bay area.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the Glydways project, the first automated programme for an Autonomous Transit Network (ATN), which introduces a new model of smart and sustainable mobility in Dubai. The project supports the public transport network and delivers efficient first- and last-mile solutions.

The Glydways ATN represents a next-generation transport system based on autonomous electric vehicles operating on narrow, dedicated guideways independent of road traffic. The system provides an on-demand, 24/7 urban mobility service, enabling direct point-to-point travel without intermediate stops and ensuring shorter journey times suited to dense urban environments.

Glydways vehicles accommodate four to six passengers and operate on electric power, offering a range of up to 250 km per charge and speeds of up to 50 km/h. The vehicles comply with approved public transport safety standards and are equipped with advanced redundancy systems to ensure maximum operational safety and reliability.

The system reduces capital costs by up to 90 percent and operating costs by up to 70 percent compared with other transport modes. It also enables flexible, rapid deployment and can be implemented under public–private partnership models, enhancing investment efficiency in sustainable transport projects.

Al Tayer affirmed that both projects reflect the vision of the leadership to position Dubai as a global leader for innovative mobility solutions and to further consolidate its standing as a leading city in adopting smart and sustainable transport systems. He noted that the initiatives contribute to enhancing the quality of life and supporting the emirate’s urban and economic growth.

Also accompanying His Highness during his visit were H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, and over 700 chief executive officers of leading global institutions and companies, in addition to more than 6,250 attendees.