Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Arab League

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States on the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, taking place in Dubai from 3rd to 5th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

It was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Ahmed Aboul Gheit reviewed recent regional and international developments, the overall situation in the Arab world, and the efforts of the Arab League to enhance joint Arab action.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the Arab League’s role in strengthening cooperation among member states at all levels, serving the shared interests of the region’s people and supporting aspirations for a more prosperous future.

He also welcomed Ahmed Aboul Gheit to the World Governments Summit, noting the event’s status as a leading global platform for advancing international cooperation and shaping the future of governance and social development.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit thanked the UAE and its visionary leadership for convening governments, experts, and thinkers from across the world at the WGS to unify efforts to address growing global challenges.

He praised the UAE’s pioneering development model and its forward-looking investments across key sectors, which have consistently placed the country among the top performers in global competitiveness indicators.

He highlighted the importance of the World Governments Summit as a vital international forum for shaping the future of governance, promoting innovative government strategies, strengthening governments’ ability to adapt to rapid change, and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region and the world.

He participated in a panel discussion at the summit titled ‘The Arab Region: A Decade in Focus’. During this session, he highlighted the Arab League’s role in maintaining the unity of Arab nations and resolving regional crises. He also called for strengthening the League and promoting joint Arab action.