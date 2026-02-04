Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-CEO of Waymo on sidelines of World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Tekedra Mawakana, Co-CEO of Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving technology subsidiary.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, being held for three days until 5th February at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

The meeting discussed global trends in artificial intelligence, smart mobility technologies, and autonomous vehicles, and explored opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation in deploying advanced technological solutions to enhance transport system efficiency and support sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum emphasised the importance of keeping pace with rapid technological transformation and the role of strategic global partnerships in accelerating innovation and enhancing quality of life.

The meeting also highlighted the WGS’s status as an international platform that brings together government leaders and decision-makers with technology pioneers, contributing to the exchange of insights on the future of government work and the development of policies for emerging technologies and smart mobility.

Mawakana highlighted the WGS’s role in fostering dialogue between governments and global technology companies. She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening cooperation to advance autonomous vehicle technologies that improve transport efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority; and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.