Latifa bint Mohammed brings together female leaders from around world to shape future governance

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), hosted a gathering that brought together First Ladies and female leaders from around the world, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

The gathering took place as part of the Summit’s broader programme, which convenes this year under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of The UAE Cabinet; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council; and Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture.

Held in an informal setting, the gathering created space for open conversation, shared reflection, and genuine connection. Discussions centered on the role of women in fostering dialogue and trust as essential foundations for building strong, sustainable societies, as well as the importance of human connection in shaping more inclusive approaches to leadership and governance.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted that meaningful progress often begins through empathy and shared understanding. She emphasised that such exchanges deepen relationships and open new pathways for cooperation and collective action.

She said, “I was pleased to host a group of inspiring women leaders from around the world; these gatherings matter because women have always been bridge-builders between cultures and communities. Through open dialogue and genuine connection, we create the trust and understanding that strong, sustainable societies are built on. When women come together to exchange perspectives and support one another, we expand the space for cooperation, shared progress, and positive change.”

The meeting brought together a distinguished group of female leaders and senior figures from government and international organisations, reflecting the World Government Summit’s commitment to inclusive leadership and global cooperation. Among the attendees were Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo; Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia; Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of Latvia; Dr Mutale Nalumango, Vice President of Zambia; Lavinia Valbonesi Noboa, First Lady of the Republic of Ecuador; Diani Prince-Drew, First Lady of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Leticia Ocampos, First Lady of the Republic of Paraguay; Caroline Parmelin, Spouse of the President of the Swiss Confederation; Sheikha Mona Abdullah Mashari Al Kulaib, Spouse of the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait; Sahar Baassiri, Spouse of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon; Zamira Kasymalieva, Spouse of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic; Veronica Calcinari, Spouse of the Vice President for Economy and Finance of Venezuela.

The gathering also featured Noor Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development of Bahrain; Prof Dr Andjela Stojanović, Minister of Education, Science and Innovation of Montenegro; Daniella Nichitin, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova; Hon. Shirley Botchwey, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations; Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization; Ambassador Noemí Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States; Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Anacláudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Brazil; Valentina Bernasconi, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in the UAE; Sajeda Shawa, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the UAE; Rania Kamara, Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Resource Mobilization, World Food Programme (WFP); Henadi Al Saleh, CEO and Board Member, Agility, Kuwait; Diana Dai, Executive President, Chinese General Chamber of Commerce; and Prof Donna Strickland, Nobel Laureate in Physics.

The WGS serves as a leading global platform for dialogue on governance and international collaboration, reinforcing the UAE’s role in convening constructive conversations that help shape a more connected and forward-looking global future.

This year’s edition brings together governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private-sector leaders to strengthen international cooperation, explore innovative solutions to future challenges, and empower the next generation of governments.