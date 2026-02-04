Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace holds consultations with US, UK officials

WASHINGTON, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace held a high-level consultative meeting at the headquarters of the United States Department of State, bringing together a Forum delegation led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, with senior officials from the United States and the United Kingdom, alongside prominent international religious and intellectual figures.

The meeting comes within the framework of international efforts aimed at supporting stability and building sustainable peace in the African continent, and in line with the advanced role played by the United Arab Emirates, through its intellectual and diplomatic institutions, in supporting peace pathways and strengthening international partnerships based on shared human values.

The US side was represented by Riley Barnes, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and Mark Walker, Principal Advisor on Global Religious Freedom to the State Department. The UK side was represented by David Smith, Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, in addition to Justin Welby, former Archbishop of Canterbury, and Baron Rook.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah expressed his appreciation to the US Department of State for the invitation and warm reception, affirming the depth of friendship and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and both the United States and the United Kingdom, and the shared vision among the three countries that peace and stability constitute ethical and strategic pillars for safeguarding human dignity and promoting global security and prosperity.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance practical coordination and institutional integration to support reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts in Africa through a comprehensive approach that brings together diplomatic, religious and community dimensions, is grounded in an understanding of local contexts, respects cultural particularities, and empowers religious, civil and youth leaders.

Participants also discussed the importance of shifting from crisis management to preventive investment in peace by linking community reconciliation efforts with sustainable development programmes, strengthening trust among local communities, and supporting authentic African initiatives to counter hate speech and dry up sources of extremism and violence.

The meeting reviewed a number of leading African experiences and initiatives in the field of peacebuilding, stressing that the sustainability of these efforts requires long-term international partnerships based on shared responsibility and complementary roles.

In concluding the meeting, participants underscored the importance of continuing regular dialogue and developing practical and implementable coordination mechanisms to enhance the positive impact of joint initiatives and contribute to supporting stability and building a safer and more peaceful future for the African continent.