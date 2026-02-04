Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, met with H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The meeting took place on the second day of the World Governments Summit 2026, held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. Concluding on 5 February, the Summit marks the largest global leadership participation in its history.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation, praising the deep, historic ties between the two nations and mutual cooperation across all fields. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed wished Kuwait and its people continued prosperity and progress.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted Kuwait's active participation in the summit, which builds on the established cooperation and joint action between the two nations. He also praised Kuwait’s visionary leadership for developing its government system, which contributes to shaping the future of government excellence and building effective and fruitful international partnerships that drive progress at the regional and international levels.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised the strong relations between the UAE and Kuwait at all levels, emphasising the nations’ mutual dedication to further strengthening these ties, which serve as one of the key pillars of strategic relations among GCC countries.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah acknowledged the World Governments Summit's significant role in bringing together global leaders and decision-makers to empower governments, enhance international cooperation, address global challenges, promote development and innovation, and shape the future of governments. He commended the UAE leadership’s vision for the future and their efforts to advance government excellence.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, over 700 CEOs of major global corporations, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.