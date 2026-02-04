ADFD signs two agreements to finance Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station in Tajikistan; social housing projects in Seychelles

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed two loan agreements, including one with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to finance the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station valued at AED376 million, and another to support a social housing project in the Republic of Seychelles valued at AED32 million.”

The agreements were signed during the World Governments Summit 2026. The social housing agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, and Pierre Laporte, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade, and Investment of Republic of Seychelles.

The Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station agreement was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi and H.E. Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station project is a strategic initiative strengthening energy security and water resilience, implemented within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, one month after its launch by ADFD.

The agreement underscores ADFD’s commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable financing solutions that address global challenges in the energy and water sectors. It also advances inclusive development and supports the development priorities of partner countries.