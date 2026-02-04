UAE launches 'national industrial transformation track' focused on digital readiness, technology-driven, globally competitive industrial sector

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced a strategic collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, to transform the Ministry’s Technology Transformation Program (TTP) into a comprehensive national enablement platform for UAE manufacturers. The platform is designed to elevate operational and technological maturity, position UAE manufacturers for deeper participation in global value chains, and accelerate the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution and advanced manufacturing applications.

The agreement was signed by Hasan Jasim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, in the presence of senior representatives from both entities.

Under the agreement, MoIAT’s Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) will be aligned with the World Economic Forum’s Lighthouse Operating System, establishing ITTI as the national entry point for UAE factories into this global lighthouse framework. This alignment provides a structured execution mechanism to translate international best practices into actionable and measurable factory-level transformation plans.

Make it in the Emirates: Advancing Global Industrial Competitiveness

Hasan Jasim Al Nowais emphasized that the agreement reinforces the UAE’s position as a global model for industrial transformation, supported by enabling policies, national enablers, and incentives that drive growth, competitiveness, and investment attractiveness. He noted that the collaboration supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, contributing to increased industrial GDP, enhanced supply-chain resilience, and positioning the UAE as a regional and global hub for future industries.

He added that integrating the Industrial Technology Transformation Program into globally recognized frameworks reflects a strategic shift from technology adoption toward scalable and replicable industrial execution models. This marks a new phase in the UAE’s industrial transformation journey, positioning advanced manufacturing and industrial digitalization as key drivers of sustainable industrial growth and enabling UAE manufacturers to integrate more effectively into global supply chains.

Al Nowais further noted that the collaboration builds on close coordination with the World Economic Forum during the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates held in May, and reflects MoIAT’s commitment to leading a structured, end-to-end industrial transformation approach. This initiative strengthens national industrial security, creates sustainable local value, and provides a clear transformation track for factories in the UAE to enhance operational and technological maturity, reinforcing global confidence in the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

Lighthouse Operating System: A Global and Inclusive System

For her part, Kiva Allgood, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum and Head of the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, stated that the Lighthouse Operating System was developed to scale industrial transformation beyond a limited group of leading factories to a truly global and inclusive level. The system distils proven principles from more than 200 Lighthouse factories worldwide into a practical, open framework that can be adopted by manufacturers of all sizes, from global leaders to small and medium-sized enterprises.

She added that in a world facing interconnected challenges such as supply-chain disruption and sustainability pressures, industrial transformation is no longer optional. Designed to move organizations beyond pilots toward real execution, the Lighthouse Operating System places people at the center of transformation by ensuring technology augments the workforce, empowering workers to become active contributors to innovation and continuous improvement, and enabling smart, human-centric production environments.

The agreement also emphasizes capacity building, knowledge exchange, and the development of a comprehensive national industrial transformation model that goes beyond assessment to execution, in preparation for the launch of a new strategic methodology later this year focused on enabling end-to-end transformation

Two years ago, MoIAT launched the Transform 4.0 initiative to accelerate industrial technological transformation across the UAE. As part of this effort, the Ministry developed an accelerated track to support 100 high-potential industrial companies in their transformation journeys and to develop a cohort of national industrial “Lighthouses” — advanced manufacturers adopting Industry 4.0 best practices — under the umbrella of the Technology Transformation Program.