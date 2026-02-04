Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of 23rd Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed, on Wednesday, the launch of the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage under the theme “Glow of Authenticity”. The event will run until 15 February in the Heritage Area at the Heart of Sharjah.

Upon H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan’s arrival, the motorcade of the Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by performances from various folk groups, who celebrated his presence with traditional heritage chants. The welcoming displays expressed feelings of pride and loyalty, vividly embodying the authenticity of popular heritage and the deep bond with the leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan watched a series of traditional musical performances presented by different folk groups, including Al Ayala, Al Harbiya, Al Razha and Al Nadba, all welcoming him to the opening of Sharjah Heritage Days. The programme also featured heritage displays, a Bedouin camel caravan and a falconry showcase, forming a scene that reflected the richness of Emirati folk heritage and its strong connection to national identity.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was briefed on the activities and events of Sharjah Heritage Days, which this year sees the participation of 27 countries and more than 265 artisans presenting 40 traditional crafts and 20 forms of folk chants. The event also features 41 Arab and international folk groups delivering a total of 1,173 artistic performances, alongside more than 307 workshops, 57 educational programmes, 44 live shows, five training courses, 19 awareness programmes and 70 heritage competitions, in addition to 21 new activities being introduced for the first time.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan visited the pavilion of the Republic of Portugal, Guest of Honour of the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, titled “Dialogues between Memory and the Future”. He viewed a range of decorations and artworks highlighting Portuguese arts from the 16th century to the present day, and listened to an explanation of the handmade and craft works presented by the pavilion’s artists.

He then moved to the Portuguese folk arts platform, where he watched an interactive artistic performance reflecting authentic Portuguese heritage through musical and performance displays that embodied the features of Portuguese cultural identity and showcased the diversity and richness of folk arts. This took place within a framework that reflects the spirit of cultural openness and civilisational dialogue celebrated by Sharjah Heritage Days. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also visited the “Flavours of Portuguese Heritage” corner, where he was introduced to prominent traditional dishes, their preparation methods, and the cultural meanings they carry as expressions of Portugal’s culinary heritage.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah graciously signed the first commemorative postage stamp issued by Emirates Post to coincide with the launch of Sharjah Heritage Days, documenting the occasion and highlighting the cultural and human values it represents. The stamp also reflects the depth of the UAE’s folk heritage and Sharjah’s role in preserving it and passing it on to future generations.

This year, Sharjah Heritage Days will be held across seven cities and areas of the Emirate of Sharjah: Sharjah City, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Wadi Al Helo and Al Hamriyah, reflecting the event’s geographical reach and strong community presence.

The opening ceremony was attended alongside H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; His Excellency Alberto Fernando Santos, Secretary of State for Culture of the Republic of Portugal; as well as a number of senior officials, diplomats, media representatives and heritage specialists.