GCAA, DGCA organise virtual workshop on UAE-Kuwait cooperation in civil aviation

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE, in collaboration with The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait, organised a virtual workshop titled “UAE-Kuwait Cooperation Horizons in Civil Aviation”, with the participation of more than 200 employees from civil aviation authorities, airports, and relevant institutions in both countries.

The workshop was held as part of the “UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever” Week, celebrated by the UAE to highlight the deep historical ties and strong cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors, with civil aviation at the forefront.

The session was chaired by Captain Talal Johar, Senior Air Carriers Specialist at the UAE GCAA, and featured speakers Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Deputy Director-General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport and Aviation Security, at the DGCA, along with Mohammed Al Dossari, Senior Expert – Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA.

The workshop addressed the history of bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, knowledge-sharing programs, and agreements and memoranda of understanding achieved over the years, in addition to coordination, collaboration, and integration of roles at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This reinforced the presence and influence of both countries in international civil aviation decision-making, while supporting regional growth and international alignment of the sector.

It also focused on future prospects for cooperation, reviewing new opportunities to advance collaboration, particularly in advanced air transport, urban air mobility, and digital transformation of the sector, including the use of artificial intelligence technologies and unmanned aerial vehicles. The workshop highlighted ways to exchange expertise, cooperate in establishing supportive legislative frameworks and infrastructure, and share best practices to ensure sustainable and effective impact, creating a productive model for both bilateral and regional cooperation.

Speakers emphasised the commitment of both countries to strengthening strategic partnerships in civil aviation, supporting national aviation development plans in both nations while keeping pace with ongoing global sector transformations. UAE-Kuwait cooperation was highlighted as a leading example of joint coordination and knowledge exchange, serving as a model not only for aviation but across all developmental sectors.