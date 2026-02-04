Mohammed bin Rashid reviews ‘Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030’ launched by Dubai Municipality at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, reviewed the 2030 Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap, launched by Dubai Municipality during the World Governments Summit as part of a comprehensive strategic vision to develop a balanced and integrated urban ecosystem. The roadmap includes a portfolio of projects valued at more than AED4 billion, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global sustainable city that harnesses nature to enhance human wellbeing.

The roadmap represents a significant step in Dubai’s approach to future city-making, strengthening its global leadership in quality of life, urban sustainability, and the development of human-centred governance models for future cities. It is designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, visitors, and tourists, while positioning nature as a core component of the city’s long-term growth and liveability.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap embeds sustainability as a core operational system within urban planning and design, strengthening Dubai’s resilience, adaptability, and long-term growth. It promotes a balanced urban environment that integrates public facilities, parks, beaches, waterfronts, afforestation, agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and advanced recycling and treatment systems, supporting public health while delivering a more human-centric city.

The roadmap reflects Dubai Municipality’s approach to developing a cohesive system that transforms infrastructure corridors into key enablers of quality of life and sustainability, strengthening Dubai’s resilience, adaptability, and long-term growth through a model centred on people, families, and communities.

By 2030, the Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap will redefine residents’ everyday experience in Dubai by transforming nature into an active element of the city’s infrastructure and improving access to parks, sports facilities, coastlines, and beach destinations.

The roadmap targets the planting of approximately 1.5 million trees over five years, the implementation of more than 45 landscaping and beautification projects, and the addition of 120 new parks covering nearly 3 million square metres. It also includes 200 sports and recreational spaces seamlessly integrated into green networks, aligning with the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The roadmap redefines beaches and waterfronts as active urban assets embedded within Dubai’s social, recreational, climatic, and ecological systems. More than 15 major development projects will revitalise coastlines and introduce three new beach destinations annually, promoting active lifestyles and enhancing public access to natural environments.

Dubai Municipality will increase beach facilities, services, and amenities by 400%, expand public beach capacity by 150%, and extend the length of beachfront walking, jogging, and cycling tracks by 285%, in line with the emirate’s comprehensive public beach development master plan.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global city shaping the agenda and standards of urban sustainability. He noted that Dubai does not limit itself to implementing advanced blue and green space management concepts locally but actively shares its integrated model for designing and managing future cities with the world.

He said: “Through this roadmap, Dubai Municipality is advancing a flexible, inclusive, and long-term urban model that positions beaches, parks, and public spaces as integrated infrastructure assets, making Dubai more vibrant, attractive, and liveable for all. Our goal is for Dubai to be a city built for people, growing in harmony with nature – a resilient and sustainable city that delivers the highest quality of life for current and future generations.”

He added: “Dubai Municipality remains committed to enhancing quality of life across the emirate by developing a balanced urban environment founded on an integrated, human-centric approach that aligns economic development with environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.”

The roadmap supports the Sustainable Development Goals, strengthens climate resilience, and enhances the living experience by fostering a healthy urban environment that encourages active lifestyles and social interaction. It also positions public facilities and parks as an integral part of daily life, meeting the needs of residents, visitors, and tourists, and advancing Dubai’s vision to become the best city in the world to live and work.