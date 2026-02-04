Saif bin Zayed discusses security cooperation with Moldovan Minister of Internal Affairs

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Daniela Misail-Nițită, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2026 in Dubai.

The meeting addressed prospects for bilateral cooperation in security and policing, and ways to develop partnerships in training, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise in addressing contemporary security challenges.

Both sides affirmed that the World Government Summit represents a leading global platform for dialogue and the exchange of visions and experiences among nations, contributing to strengthening international understanding and supporting innovation in government and security work, which positively impacts the security and stability of societies.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the recognition and exchange of driving licenses issued by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Moldova.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses issued by the UAE and the Republic of Moldova without conducting the theoretical and practical test, with the aim of facilitating the movement of driving license holders from both sides during residence or visit.