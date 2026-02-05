Saqr Ghobash attends Serbia National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), attended the reception hosted by Serbia’s Ambassador to the UAE Vladimir Marić to mark Serbia’s National Day.

The event, held on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut; Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi; Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak; Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi; Deputy Minister of State Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, along with senior officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In remarks at the event, Prime Minister Macut said relations with the UAE represent a distinguished model of partnership based on mutual respect and understanding, highlighting tangible progress in bilateral cooperation in recent years, particularly in the economic sector.

He expressed confidence in the future of relations under the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, adding that the friendship between Serbia and the UAE is rooted in a shared vision to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

He hailed the strong UAE-Serbia ties as an advanced model of a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect and broad-based cooperation.