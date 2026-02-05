Over 1.4 million taxi requests via smart channels in Ajman during 2025

AJMAN, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority recorded a significant increase in demand for taxi services through smart channels in 2025, with total requests reaching 1,412,019.

Of these, 1,351,094 requests were made via smart applications, while 60,925 requests were received through the authority’s Booking and Distribution Centre, highlighting the diversity and accessibility of service channels.

The authority said the growth reflects the success of its plans to develop Ajman’s transport system and its focus on offering multiple communication platforms to the public, contributing to improved service quality and an enhanced customer experience.

It added that smart applications enable customers to access services quickly and efficiently through integrated digital solutions designed to meet public needs.

The authority also affirmed that it will continue to develop service delivery mechanisms and expand digital channels to keep pace with technological advancements and rising demand from residents and visitors, reinforcing Ajman’s position as a leading national model for smart and advanced transport services.