UAE condemns attack targeting airport in Niger

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger, which resulted in the injury of a number of military personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and threatening the safety of civilians and vital infrastructure.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the Republic of Niger and its people over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.