Italy's annual inflation rate drops to 1% in January

ROME, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to 1.0 percent in January, down from 1.2 percent in December, according to provisional data released by Istat in Wednesday.

According to Italy's news agency (ANSA), consumer price index was up 0.4 percent in month-on-month terms, while core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, was steady at 1.8 percent.

Istat said its "shopping trolley" index of the prices for food, household goods, and personal care products rose by 2.1 percent.