Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with President Santiago Peña of the Republic of Paraguay on the sidelines of his participation in the World Governments Summit.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Peña discussed relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Paraguay as well as ways to enhance them across various fields of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Paraguayan President also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s keenness to boost cooperation with Paraguay and friendly Latin American countries, and to build fruitful development partnerships. He also commended Paraguay’s distinguished participation in the World Governments Summit, which he described as an important international platform for exchanging expertise and anticipating the future of government work.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.