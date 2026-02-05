Abdullah bin Zayed meets American Jewish Committee members

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with members of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

The meeting reviewed regional and international developments, and highlighted the importance of supporting efforts aimed at promoting sustainable peace and enhancing security and stability in the region through political solutions and constructive dialogue.

The talks also addressed ways to strengthen interfaith and intercultural dialogue, and underscored the significance of promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence to help build more stable and cooperative societies and advance peace efforts at the regional and global levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.