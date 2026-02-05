Dubai Learning Summit 2026 to open February 7

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in partnership with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), will host the first Dubai Learning Summit on 7th-8th February 2026 at Dubai Schools Al Barsha.

The two-day event will bring together education leaders from the region, accreditation experts, educators, policymakers, and thought leaders for professional learning, collaboration, and forward-thinking dialogue designed to strengthen educational quality across international schools.

The event aligns with the goals of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which focuses on providing high-quality education for learners and ensuring schools are agile and future-ready learning environments.

The summit contributes to KHDA’s game-changer initiatives, notably Excel Anywhere, which focuses on raising education quality in Dubai private schools by empowering school leaders, strengthening self-evaluation, and driving continuous improvement. It also supports the All Rise initiative, reinforcing teachers’ role as key partners in shaping high-quality learning experiences.

“Hosting the Dubai Learning Summit 2026 reflects our commitment to building a learner-centred education ecosystem that keeps pace with global change," Aisha Miran, Director-General of KHDA, said.

Cam Staples, President of NEASC, said, "The UAE is one of our largest memberships on our Commission for International Education as we accredit nearly 70 schools."

The summit will feature interactive workshops, strategic panel discussions, educator roundtables, and globally-recognised facilitators exploring innovative pedagogies and future-ready learning.