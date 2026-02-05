Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Armenia discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as means to further develop cooperation across several fields in support of the two countries’ shared interests. They also reviewed regional and international developments.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s keenness to expand its international partnerships and strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Armenia in sectors linked to the developmental priorities of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, Ambassador of the UAE to Armenia.