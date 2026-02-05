Abdullah bin Zayed meets UNICEF Executive Director on sidelines of WGS

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the UAE and UNICEF in humanitarian and development fields, as well as ways to support programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting and empowering children worldwide.

They also discussed the importance of international partnerships in addressing humanitarian challenges and the role of the World Governments Summit in highlighting key humanitarian issues.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts to improve the well-being of children and enhance access to education and healthcare, particularly in crisis-affected regions.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.